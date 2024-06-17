OODA Loop

More Than 80 Nations Back Talks to Ease Path to Peace in Ukraine

Meeting in Switzerland, Scores of countries joined Ukraine on Sunday in calling for “dialogue between all parties” to end the war with Russia. But Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said he remained steadfast in opposing any negotiations that could require his country to cede territory. At the end of the meeting, most of the delegations signed on to a statement of shared principles like promoting prisoner exchanges and nuclear safety. With the two countries locked in their third year of all-out war and with no clear path to military victory for either, some world leaders are calling for negotiations and compromise between the warring sides. However, Mr. Zelensky has long argued that a lasting peace in Ukraine can be achieved only with Russia’s full withdrawal. 

