‘Elimination’ of Taiwan is China’s Great National Cause, Lai Says

China views the “annexation” and “elimination” of Taiwan as its great national cause, Taiwan’s President William Lai Ching-te said. Since assuming office last month, Beijing has branded Lai as a “separatist”. China also deployed aircraft in Taiwan’s airspace and staged a major military drill around Taiwan shortly after Lai’s inauguration. In a speech on Sunday, Lai said only Taiwan’s people can decide their future and has repeatedly offered talks with Beijing but has been rebuffed.

