AI In Robotics Reshaping The Industrial World

The history of robots in manufacturing goes back to 1962, when a 4,000-pound, one-armed robot named Unimate was installed at a GM plant in Trenton, New Jersey to lift and stack hot pieces of metal. It was a revolution in manufacturing, but only the first of many. Today, the integration of AI in manufacturing promises to transform the industrial sector just as much as Unimate did, provided organizations can overcome adoption challenges and embrace the necessary leadership and cultural changes. AI is transforming robotics, although we are still in the early stages of developing use cases. Companies are now developing advanced robots (“cobots”, collaborative robots, or “AMRs”, autonomous mobile robots) equipped with AI that can learn and adapt to new tasks, functioning in real-world situations that pre-programmed systems frequently fail to operate autonomously in. Deep learning algorithms can analyze high-resolution images to detect and remove defective parts in real time. The overall goal is that by combining highly reliable but inflexible technology like robotics with a highly flexible but less reliable technology like AI algorithms, you will get the best of both worlds. Traditional industrial robots excel at repetitive tasks on high-volume production lines. However, manufacturing environments increasingly involve low-volume production with frequent variations. Robots programmed for specific tasks may not be able to handle unexpected variations in product type or placement. While AI can offer some flexibility, figuring out how to make AI-powered robots flexible enough to handle unpredictable environments will be crucial. Manufacturers that plan to incorporate AI need workers who understand both the physical processes of their industry and the complexities of AI. On one hand, you need to have a human in the loop who knows how to get the most value out of an AI algorithm. This is where skills like interpreting data visualizations, AI-generated reports and troubleshooting unexpected results are important.

