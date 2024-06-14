UN Security Council demands end to siege of el-Fasher in Sudan’s Darfur 

The United Nations Security Council has passed a resolution which calls for the Sudanese military and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to end the siege of el-Fasher in North Darfur and stop the fighting in that area. The resolution demands the protection of civilians and the immediate end of violence. Russia abstained from voting, and the resolution was approved 14-0. The UN states that the RSF is carrying out “ethnically motivated violence” in el-Fasher. The violence in Sudan has killed over 14,000 people and displaced at least 10 million others. The UN additionally calls for the RSF and military to attempt to end the fighting immediately and negotiate a sustainable resolution. UN director at Human Rights Watch, Louis Charbonneau, wrote that the resolution, “…puts the Sudanese Armed Forces & Rapid Support Forces on notice that the world is watching.”

