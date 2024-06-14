Ukraine Police Arrest Suspect Linked to LockBit and Conti Ransomware Groups 

The Cyber Police of Ukraine have arrested a suspect who they believe to be involved with the LockBit and Conti ransomware groups. The unnamed individual specializes in the development of crypters, which encrypt malicious payloads, allowing them to escape detection by security programs. It is suspected that the arrested individual offered this product to the ransomware groups, who then used it to disguise their malware and launch ransomware attacks. The product may have been used in 2021 by the Conti group when they infected computer networks in the Netherlands and Belgium using hidden malware. Law enforcement agencies are continuing to crack down on cybercrime, engaging in a series of arrests and takedowns in attempts to combat cybercrime.

