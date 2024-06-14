S Korea, US ‘closely monitoring’ potential Putin-Kim meeting in Pyongyang 

Russia is planning for Putin to visit North Korea this month, following North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s visit to Russia last September. This visit will strengthen military ties between the two countries. South Korea and the United States are warning that such a visit could breach the United Nations Security Council resolutions. The U.S. believes that North Korean-made weapons have been used by Russia during its attacks on Ukraine. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell has stated that while the U.S. is familiar with what North Korea is providing Russia with, it knows much less about what Russia has given North Korea in return. It is possible that Russia will provide North Korea with military-related technology.

