Putin calls G7 deal on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan ‘theft’ 

Western countries have reached a deal at the G7 meeting to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion loan package using interest on frozen Russian assets. The package aims to help Ukraine acquire weapons and rebuild its infrastructure. The details of the plan will be finalized in the next few weeks, and the money is anticipated to reach Ukraine by the end of 2024. Putin has denounced the agreement, calling it a ‘theft.’ He stated in a meeting that, “…despite all the trickery, theft is still theft and will not go unpunished.” Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, has dismissed the deal and believes that it does not yet have legal backing. Putin has pledged retaliation for the agreement.

