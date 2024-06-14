Ascension’s patient information was stolen in a ransomware attack in early-May. The attack involved an employee accidentally downloading malware, causing disruptions to various Ascension systems. These systems included electronic health records, MyChart, phones, medication ordering, and procedures. Patients had to be diverted at some hospitals. During the attack, the bad-actors were able to obtain files from seven servers. Ascension has now revealed that some of the files obtained from these servers likely included Protected Health Information (PHI) and Personally Identifiable Information (PII). The number of patients affected is not yet known at this time. The company is currently providing free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to any patient or associate who requests it.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/ascension-says-personal-health-information-stolen-in-ransomware-attack/