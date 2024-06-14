Arid Viper Launches Mobile Espionage Campaign with AridSpy Malware 

A group called Arid Viper has been associated with an online espionage campaign which delivers a spyware strain called AridSpy. AridSpy is distributed through websites which impersonate various apps. The threat actor Arid Viper is suspected to be affiliated with Hamas and has been using mobile malware since 2017. The group is known by various other names such as APT-C-23, Desert Falcon, Grey Karkadann, Mantis, and Two-tailed Scorpion. In the past, Arid Viper has targeted individuals such as journalists and military personnel. Now, its focus lies on targeting users in Palestine and Egypt. Once malware is installed on the device, data can then be extracted from it.

