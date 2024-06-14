AI for the rest of us

By being quiet in the race for the biggest and most rad foundation models, many people assumed that Apple didn’t have anything to contribute to the AI race. After their new announcements, many in the heart of the AI labs still will argue this, forecasting that a marginal lead on language model performance has an effectively infinite expected value. Apple is betting that AI follows paths paved by previous technological revolutions: incremental progress to transformational results. With a large swath of new features, many of which are built into a new multi-model AI system called Apple Intelligence, Apple has demonstrated how meaningful AI interactions can be built into every corner of our digital life — connecting apps and making tasks easier. By executing this well, Apple can guarantee that AI is a force multiplier that keeps even people using their devices longer, rather than pushing them to other upstart companies or competitive products. Apple’s presentation rang very different than most AI keynotes we’ve seen in the last few years. While OpenAI and Google are trying to prove that they are the best at AI, Apple leaned into a narrative of what else we can do with AI. Apple’s large suite of new AI features coming this fall across all their devices, enabling automation, information retrieval, and generation in a privacy-conscious way will be the first time that many people meaningfully interact with AI.

Full story : A look at Apple’s technical approach to AI, including core model performance, alignment strategies, and adapter and on-device strategy.