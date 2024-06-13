Life360 Says Personal Information Stolen From Tile Customer Support Platform

Location tracking company Life360 this week disclosed a data breach impacting personal information stored on a customer support platform. This data breach was identified when a threat actor contacted Life360 claiming to be in the possession of the stolen information, with the intent to extort the company. The hackers appear to have targeted systems associated with Life360 subsidiary Tile. The potentially compromised information, Life360 said, includes names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and Tile device identification numbers. “We have taken and will continue to take steps designed to further protect our systems from bad actors, and we have reported this event and the extortion attempt to law enforcement,” the location tracking company said.

