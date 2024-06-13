Houthis Attack Merchant Ship in Red Sea Off Yemen’s Coast

Yemen’s Houthi rebels attacked a merchant ship in the Red Sea on Wednesday in the latest escalation of the Iran-backed militia’s campaign against shipping in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Since November, the Houthis have launched dozens of attacks on ships in the vital sea route in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, stifling global maritime trade. In retaliation, the U.S. and British navies have been intensifying airstrikes against Houthi targets.

