G7 leaders to kick off summit in Italy’s southern Puglia

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries are meeting for a three-day summit to discuss global affairs in the southern region of Puglia. Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the host of this year’s summit, will be welcoming the heads of state of the seven members – the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Canada and the United Kingdom. As the “like-minded” group tries to shake off its reputation of being a club just for the wealthy West, Italy has extended an invitation to more than 10 other countries for sideline discussions. Africa and the Mediterranean – two key national security issues – will feature prominently in the summit. Support for Ukraine is also top of the agenda, as well as a session on the Middle East.

