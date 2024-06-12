Two individuals were arrested in the UK for sending mass text messages using a homemade SMS blaster. These arrests are part of a larger investigation into a smishing campaign using an illegal phone mast. The two suspects are alleged to have created a mobile antenna, using it to send thousands of phishing SMS messages to UK citizens. The messages imitated those sent by banks and other official organizations. The mobile antenna allowed the individuals to bypass barriers which block suspicious text messages. The illegal phone mast, discovered by UK authorities, was designed as part of a smishing scene to perpetuate fraud.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/two-arrested-in-uk-for-smishing-campaign-powered-by-homemade-sms-blaster/