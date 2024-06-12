Snowflake Breach Exposes 165 Customers’ Data in Ongoing Extortion Campaign 

Snowflake has disclosed that 165 customers’ data was exposed in the company’s recent breach which began on April 14. The breach is part of a larger campaign which is designed to ease the process of data theft and extortion, implying that the operation is part of a broader goal. Mandiant, owned by Google, is assisting Snowflake in responding to the incident. Mandiant believes the attacker behind the breach is financially motivated, and is tracking the actor under the name UNC5537. The threat actor is using the compromised customer data and advertising it for sale on cybercrime forums. It is also attempting to extort victims of the attacks. UNC5537 has targeted many organizations around the world, following similar patterns to the Snowflake breach where the attacker extorts victims for financial gain.

