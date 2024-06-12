S Korea says it fired warning shots after N Korean soldiers crossed border 

When North Korean soldiers briefly crossed the border at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the country from South Korea, South Korea’s military fired warning shots into the air. The South Korean soldiers additionally broadcasted warnings before the North Korean soldiers returned back across the DMZ border. This incident arises among tensions between the countries after North Korea recently sent over 1,000 balloons filled with garbage over the border. South Korea has also recently begun propaganda broadcasts again, which had been halted since 2018. North Korea fears that these broadcasts could demoralize North Korean citizens, weakening Kim Jong Un.

