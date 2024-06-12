Microsoft launches cybersecurity program to tackle attacks, protect rural hospitals 

Microsoft has released a new cybersecurity program which will support hospitals with preventing cybersecurity attacks. It will support hospitals serving over 60 million people living in rural America. This program comes at an essential time for protecting the healthcare sector, which reported more ransomware attacks than any other critical infrastructure sector in 2023. Attacks involving ransomware against the healthcare sector were up almost 130% the same year. Cybersecurity attacks directly threaten essential hospital operations, and the threats they pose can be deadly. As part of Microsoft’s new program, the company will provide nonprofit pricing and discounts for its security products as well as Windows 10 security updates.

