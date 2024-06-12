Malawi’s Vice President Is Killed in Plane Crash 

After the plane carrying Malawi’s vice president, Saulos Chilima, went missing on Monday morning, a massive search operation ensued. When wreckage was discovered in Northern Malawi, it was discovered that Chilima and nine others had perished after the plane crashed in bad weather. There were no survivors. Other passengers on the plane included Shanil Dzimbiri, former first lady of Malawi, and three members of the Malawian military. It had been expected that Mr. Chilima would run for president in Malawi’s 2025 election, and many thought he would be able to help turn around the country’s economy. Chilima additionally founded his own political party, the United Transformation Movement.

