Hezbollah Launches Rocket Barrage After Commander Is Killed in Israeli Strike 

Yesterday, Israeli forces killed a top Hezbollah commander in a strike on southern Lebanon. In response to the attack, Hezbollah launched over one hundred rockets back at northern Israel, causing fires to break out. The Hezbollah commander killed in the strike was Taleb Abdallah, also known as Abu Taleb, who was one of the highest-ranking Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon to have been killed thus far in the conflict. Hezbollah claims to have struck an arms factory belonging to Plasan, which manufactures armored vehicles for the Israeli military, during their rocket barrage into Israel. Israel has been targeting Hezbollah commanders with the goal of pushing them north into Lebanon, allowing displaced Israeli civilians to cross the border and return home. These recent attacks have driven concern over the escalation of the conflict on another Israeli front.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/06/11/world/middleeast/israel-hezbollah-taleb-abdallah-killed.html?smid=url-share&te=1&nl=the-morning&emc=edit_nn_20240612