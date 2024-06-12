Today, Dubai-based Camb AI, a startup researching AI-driven content localization technologies, announced the release of Mars5, a powerful AI model for voice cloning. While there are plenty of models that can create digital voice replicas, including those from ElevenLabs, Camb claims to differentiate by offering a much higher level of realism with Mars5’s outputs. According to early samples shared by the company, the model not only emulates the original voice but also its complex prosodic parameters, including rhythm, emotion and intonation. Camb also supports nearly 3 times as many languages as ElevenLabs: more than 140 languages compared to ElevenLabs’ 36, including low-resource ones like Icelandic and Swahili. However, the open-sourced technology, which can be accessed on GitHub starting today, is only the English-specific version. The version with expanded language support is available on the company’s paid Studio. “The level of prosody and realism that Mars5 is able to capture, even with just a few seconds of input, is unprecedented. This is a mistral moment in speech,” Akshat Prakash, the co-founder and CTO of the company, said in a statement. Normally, voice cloning and text-to-speech conversion are two separate offerings. The former captures parameters from a given voice sample to create a voice clone while the latter uses that clone to convert any given text into synthetic speech. The technology, as we have seen in the past, has the potential to portray anyone as speaking anything.

Full exclusive : Camb takes on ElevenLabs with open voice cloning AI model Mars5 offering higher realism, support for 140 languages.