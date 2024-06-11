‘I would never claim that it’s 100 percent’: Tim Cook on Apple’s new AI

Josh Tyrangiel: What are the most immediate benefits an Apple customer is going to get from more AI? Tim Cook: I think they’re going to save time. Things are going to become more efficient. If you think about Siri as an example, you can now have a conversation with Siri. It can perform essentially multiple steps with one request, where today it takes multiple requests for that to occur. Writing tools: I get so many emails, and I realize everybody’s not on email, but everybody writes. And to have an assistant proofread to make things more professional or more entertaining, or whatever you want to do, is a big thing. The idea that it’s private, I think, is a very big idea in today’s world. People want to know in some kind of way that [AI] is personal to them, but also private. And these two things generally haven’t gone together very well. We found a way to thread the needle. Tyrangiel: You’ve talked about the bedrock values of Apple since you got in the CEO’s chair. Of all the products and software that have been made under your watch, has AI tested those values more than anything else? Cook: Not tested it. We went into this saying, “These are our values, and we can’t veer from them.” And we took the time and the depth of thinking to come out with a product that we’re proud of. We knew that we had to do things outside of the device because of the size of the language models that we’re working with, so we needed to have a level of invention on the cloud. And fortunately, we were able to build it upon things that we had, like Apple silicon.

