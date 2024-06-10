Israel’s centrist minister Benny Gantz quits Netanyahu government

On Sunday, Israeli minister Benny Gantz announced his resignation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s emergency government.

Gantz’s exit signifies the departure of the only centrist presence within the far-right coalition. While Gantz’s exit does not significantly hinder Netanyahu’s government, it does leave him surrounded by hardliners, with no end in sight to the war in Gaza. Gantz stated that politics was overshadowing “fateful strategic decisions” in the Netanyahu government. In a televised news conference, Gantz stated “Netanyahu is preventing us from advancing toward true victory”. In response, Netanyahu posted to social media stating that this is no time to abandon the battlefront.

