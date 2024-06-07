US seeks to block Houthi revenues in possible threat to Yemen truce: Report

If the Houthis don’t stop their attacks on shipping lanes in the Red Sea, the U.S. and its allies are planning to block funds from reaching the group. These funds come as part of a UN peace plan which included the payment of $1.5 billion from Saudi Arabia to civil servants in Houthi-controlled areas. If the Houthis do not stop their attacks, the U.S. will prevent the UN plan from proceeding. To show support for Palestinians in Gaza, the Houthis have regularly been attacking ships in the Red Sea as well as firing missiles and drones at Israeli targets. Actions by the U.S. to block funds from reaching the Houthis will likely harm the group’s access to foreign currency, decreasing their liquidity. State Department officials stated that the U.S. still supports peace in Yemen.

