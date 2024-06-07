U.N. Nuclear Watchdog Censures Iran and Demands Access for Inspectors 

After Iran’s refusal to allow inspectors to access the country’s uranium program, the UN passed a resolution censuring Iran. Iran’s nuclear program has advanced greatly over the past year, and it is believed the program may be only days or weeks from developing the bomb-grade fuel needed to create around three nuclear weapons. France, Britain, and Germany sponsored the resolution as a response to these advances in Iran’s nuclear capabilities and the lack of cooperation by the country’s government. While nine years ago Russia and China had aided in the effort to slow Iran’s nuclear power growth, they now chose to vote against the recent resolution. Russia is currently purchasing drones from Iran for the war in Ukraine, while China is closely economically tied to Iran. While Iran has historically stated that the purpose of its nuclear program is aimed at peace, recently officials have stated that this could change if Iran faces threats from other nuclear countries.

