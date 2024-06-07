Russian navy vessels to dock in Havana, Cuba insists no threat

Cuban officials have stated that four Russian vessels, one of which is a nuclear-powered submarine, will arrive in Havana between June 12 and June 17. Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that none of these vessels are carrying any nuclear weapons, and do not pose a threat. However, the deployment of these vessels so close to the U.S. amid high tensions with the war in Ukraine is unusual. It comes alongside Putin’s recent comments that Moscow could take “asymmetrical” steps if Western countries supply Ukraine with weapons to use against Russia. Relations between Russia and Cuba have flourished since the two countries’ presidents met in 2022. Cuba’s ministry states that this visit is simply to build more friendly relations between the two countries, and that it aligns with international regulations.

