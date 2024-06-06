OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Mistral launches new services and SDK to let customers fine-tune its models

News Briefs, Technology / by

French AI startup Mistral is introducing new AI model customization options, including paid plans, to let developers and enterprises fine-tune its generative models for particular use cases. The first is self-service. Mistral has released a software development kit (SDK), Mistral-Finetune, for fine-tuning its models on workstations, servers and small datacenter nodes. In the readme for the SDK’s GitHub repository, Mistral notes that the SDK is optimized for multi-GPU setups but can scale down to a single Nvidia A100 or H100 GPU for fine-tuning smaller models like Mistral 7B. Fine-tuning on a data set such as UltraChat, a collection of 1.4 million dialogs with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, takes around half an hour using Mistral-Finetune across eight H100s, Mistral says. For developers and companies that prefer a more managed solution, there’s Mistral’s newly launched fine-tuning services available through the company’s API. Compatible with two of Mistral’s models for now, Mistral Small and the aforementioned Mistral 7B, Mistral says that the fine-tuning services will gain support for more of its models in the coming weeks. Lastly, Mistral is debuting custom training services, currently only available to select customers, to fine-tune any Mistral model for an organization’s apps using their data. “This approach enables the creation of highly specialized and optimized models for their specific domain,” the company explains in a post on its official blog. Mistral, which my colleague Ingrid Lunden recently reported is seeking to raise around $600 million at a $6 billion valuation from investors including DST, General Catalyst and Lightspeed Venture Partners, is no doubt looking to grow revenue as it faces considerable — and growing — competition in the generative AI space.

Full report : Mistral introduces AI model customization options, including an SDK for fine-tuning its models on workstations, servers, and small data center nodes.

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.