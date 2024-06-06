Mistral launches new services and SDK to let customers fine-tune its models

French AI startup Mistral is introducing new AI model customization options, including paid plans, to let developers and enterprises fine-tune its generative models for particular use cases. The first is self-service. Mistral has released a software development kit (SDK), Mistral-Finetune, for fine-tuning its models on workstations, servers and small datacenter nodes. In the readme for the SDK’s GitHub repository, Mistral notes that the SDK is optimized for multi-GPU setups but can scale down to a single Nvidia A100 or H100 GPU for fine-tuning smaller models like Mistral 7B. Fine-tuning on a data set such as UltraChat, a collection of 1.4 million dialogs with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, takes around half an hour using Mistral-Finetune across eight H100s, Mistral says. For developers and companies that prefer a more managed solution, there’s Mistral’s newly launched fine-tuning services available through the company’s API. Compatible with two of Mistral’s models for now, Mistral Small and the aforementioned Mistral 7B, Mistral says that the fine-tuning services will gain support for more of its models in the coming weeks. Lastly, Mistral is debuting custom training services, currently only available to select customers, to fine-tune any Mistral model for an organization’s apps using their data. “This approach enables the creation of highly specialized and optimized models for their specific domain,” the company explains in a post on its official blog. Mistral, which my colleague Ingrid Lunden recently reported is seeking to raise around $600 million at a $6 billion valuation from investors including DST, General Catalyst and Lightspeed Venture Partners, is no doubt looking to grow revenue as it faces considerable — and growing — competition in the generative AI space.

