How calls for AI safety could wind up helping heavyweights like OpenAI

For months, I’ve been writing about concerns that OpenAI, under Sam Altman’s leadership, is far more excited about pushing out new AI products than doing the hard work of making them safe. Well, those safety practices are now a national news story. Last week, Jan Leike, who led the superalignment team at OpenAI, left the company for that reason. This week a group of five ex-OpenAI researchers have signed an open letter saying OpenAI and other AI companies aren’t serious enough about safeguarding large AI models . . . As AI models became a red-hot investment opportunity, research labs have stopped openly sharing their safety research with the broader community. “AI companies . . . currently have only weak obligations to share some of this information with governments, and none with civil society,” the letter reads. The letter demands that AI companies act with more transparency about potential harms from their AI models and about the safety work meant to mitigate the risk. It also calls on the companies to stop using broad confidentiality agreements in order to prevent whistleblowers from speaking out. (Several other current OpenAI companies signed anonymously, fearing reprisals, as well as one current and one former Google DeepMind researcher.) “We’re proud of our track record providing the most capable and safest AI systems,” OpenAI spokesperson Lindsey Held said in a statement. Easy to say now, when AI tools are still far from having the intuition, reasoning ability, and agency to be truly dangerous. We’ve not yet seen an AI system act autonomously to, say, shut down the power grid or generate a recipe for a deadly bioweapon that can be made in somebody’s kitchen.

Full opinion : More researchers sound the alarm on AI safety and it is advantage for OpenAI and Sam Altman.