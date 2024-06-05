Ukraine Strikes Into Russia With Western Weapons, Official Says 

After receiving permission from President Biden to fire American-made weapons into limited areas of Russia just a few days ago, Ukraine has now officially struck Russia using western weapons. Kyiv fired a U.S.-made artillery system over the border, striking a Russian military facility and destroying Russian missile launchers in the Belgorod region. Yehor Chernev explained the attack, marking the first time that a Ukrainian official has acknowledged the use of American weapons to fire into Russia since Biden’s permission was given. It is believed that there were multiple strikes in Russian territory over the weekend based on satellite imagery and social media posts. Analysts have stated that Russian attacks across the border will be slowed with Ukraine’s ability to now strike back against Russia.

