Ransomware Group Claims Cyberattack on Frontier Communications 

RansomHub has recently claimed responsibility for the April 2024 cyberattack on Frontier Communications. RansomHub is a ransomware group, and over the weekend they added Frontier onto its leak site. The group claims to have stolen 5GB of data from Frontier, containing the information of over 2 million customers. The information includes addresses, names, emails, Social Security numbers, credit scores, dates of birth, and phone numbers. RansomHub published a screenshot as proof of their theft, threatening to sell the data or to publish it within the next 10 days. While RansomHub is a relatively new ransomware group, they have quickly gained attention through recent attacks on UnitedHealth Group’s subsidiary Change Healthcare and auction house Christie’s.

