OpenAI Insiders Warn of a ‘Reckless’ Race for Dominance 

A group of OpenAI insiders are calling for massive change to the AI industry. They say that currently, the AI industry, and specifically OpenAI, employs a culture of recklessness and secrecy. They want the AI industry to introduce greater transparency, as well as protections for whistle-blowers. The group claims that OpenAI has not taken proper measures to prevent its AI systems from becoming dangerous. An open letter describing these calls was published by the group on Tuesday. Members include five former OpenAI employees, and some current OpenAI employees anonymously endorsed the letter as well. This comes after the recent departure of Dr. Ilya Sutskever and Dr. Jan Leike from OpenAI, who both warned of the risks of these AI systems.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/06/04/technology/openai-culture-whistleblowers.html?te=1&nl=the-morning&emc=edit_nn_20240605