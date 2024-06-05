Needing Help to Stay in Power, Modi Loses His Aura of Invincibility 

Narendra Modi has won his third term as India’s leader, however, the election was much closer than was predicted. Instead of winning by a large margin, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (B.J.P.) lost dozens of seats. Following the release of the election results, India’s stock markets quickly plunged. This loss of seats will force Modi to work with coalition partners who aim to accomplish different agendas. This could force Modi to adopt a more moderate agenda, instead of his typical Hindu-nationalist ideology which has led him to become increasingly authoritarian. However, Modi’s reelection is still an impressive feat, as three consecutive terms have only been accomplished one other time.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/06/04/world/asia/modi-india-election.html