London Hospitals Cancel Operations and Appointments After Being Hit in Ransomware Attack

On Tuesday, several hospitals in London were hit by a ransomware attack. Synnovis, a company which supplies pathology laboratory services, were the victims of a cyberattack which affected the company’s IT systems. This incident had a major impact on the delivery of services in several hospitals, and operations and appointments had to be canceled. Blood transfusions were particularly affected.

