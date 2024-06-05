Lebanon arrests gunman following attack on US embassy in Beirut

This morning, a gunman opened fire on the U.S. embassy in Beirut. The gunman was injured by return fire, and was subsequently arrested and taken to a hospital. The Lebanese military has stated that the attacker was a Syrian national and that they were further investigating the incident. Although the Lebanese military did not release any additional details, a photo is currently circulating on social media which shows the gunman wearing a vest with “Islamic State” written in Arabic as well as the initials “I” and “S” written in English. It has been suggested that the gunman may not have been acting alone, and authorities believe up to four other attackers may have been involved. A member of the embassy’s security team was additionally wounded. Tension in Lebanon and the surrounding region has been high with the war in Gaza.

