Israel Secretly Targets U.S. Lawmakers With Influence Campaign on Gaza War

Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs organized and paid for a campaign last year to influence U.S. lawmakers and Americans to support Israel’s military and the war. The ministry put around $2 million towards the operation, hiring the Tel Aviv firm Stoic to carry out the operation. The campaign began in October 2023, and is still active on X. It involves the creation of fake accounts pretending to be Americans which post pro-Israel comments. These accounts targeted Black and Democrat lawmakers, urging them to fund Israel’s military. ChatGPT was used to generate many of these posts. This campaign is the first documented case of Israel attempting to influence the U.S. government through the organization of a campaign. The campaign is believed to not have had a large impact, and the accounts failed to generate a large audience.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/06/05/technology/israel-campaign-gaza-social-media.html