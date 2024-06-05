Harden Critical Infrastructure Against Foreign Cyber Attacks, U.S. Agencies Warn 

Daily activities are becoming increasingly more digitized, reliant on systems which were created without security in mind. These systems are essential to sectors such as energy, health, water, telecommunications, and agriculture, making our world increasingly vulnerable to cyber attacks. The Environmental Protection Agency has issued a recent warning, urging water systems to increase their security in order to protect U.S. drinking water from cyber threats. A large shift in approach is needed, and companies maintaining critical infrastructure must be resilient in increasing security to protect against cyber threats. These continued warnings from cyber officials highlight the necessity of securing U.S. infrastructure.

Read more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/vintcerf/2024/06/04/harden-critical-infrastructure-against-foreign-cyber-attacks-us-agencies-warn/?ss=cybersecurity&sh=5d21dbe737a9