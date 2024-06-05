Biden imposes strict restrictions on asylum at southern US border 

Yesterday, President Biden announced new restrictions which would prevent most migrants illegally crossing the U.S. southern border from seeking asylum. The restrictions will aim to ease the ability of immigration officers to lawfully remove migrants, reducing the burden of Border Patrol agents. These new measures will be put into effect when the amount of migrants at the border prevents the U.S. from dealing with the issue. This limit has been set for when the average number of daily crossings passes 2,500, however, CBS News reported that in May, the average reported number of unauthorized daily crossings was reported to be 3,700. The regulations will go into effect today, and will not be lifted until the daily average of unauthorized crossings is lower than 1,500. Exceptions will be made for unaccompanied minors and victims of human trafficking.

