Hackers Boast Ticketmaster Breach on Relaunched BreachForums 

ShinyHunters, a hacking group, has relaunched the BreachForums platform for the third time. They publicized the relaunch of this cybercrime forum through a high-profile breach: the theft of 560 million Ticketmaster users’ information. ShinyHunters claims that they are now in possession of 1.3 terabytes of data stolen from Ticketmaster and are asking for $500,000 in exchange for the data. The stolen information includes user names, addresses, emails, phone numbers, partial credit card information, and information about financial transactions. A threat intelligence and research group, Vx-Underground, has explained that ShinyHunters is not behind the data breach, but instead act as a proxy for the actual hackers. The size of the breach could have extreme consequences for the company and Ticketmaster users.

