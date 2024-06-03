Hacker Bricks 600,000 Routers In Just 72 Hours 

Security researchers from the Black Lotus Labs at Lumen Technologies have published a report detailing the 72-hour take down of hundreds of thousands of routers in October 2023. An unknown hacker was able to brick over 600,000 routers from Windstream, an internet service provider, using a malicious firmware update. The routers showed a solid red light, stopped working, and would not reboot. The routers became permanently inoperable, and their hardware had to be replaced. The researchers believe the attack was initiated using Chalubo, a remote access trojan. The motive for the attack is still unclear, and no nation-states have been found to be associated with the incident.

