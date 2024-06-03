Fake News Reports and Videos Seek to Undermine the Paris Olympics 

With Russian athletes banned from competing in the Summer Olympics under Russia’s flag, Russia has turned its anger on the Olympics and its host for this summer, Paris. Russian propagandists have used various methods to imitate and make fun of broadcasters, as well as French and U.S. intelligence agencies, inciting fear about security at this summer’s Olympics. These propagandists have made an hour long documentary, imitations of news reports, and have mimicked French and American intelligence agencies, creating fake warnings encouraging people to avoid the Games. The techniques being used could also be employed in European and U.S. elections. French officials are preparing for cyberattacks involving the Games. The disinformation campaign seems to be primarily run by a group called Storm-1679, which is estimated to produce around three to eight faked videos a week in both English and French, impersonating popular broadcasters.

