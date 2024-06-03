China ready to ‘forcefully’ stop Taiwan independence: Defence minister 

At a Singapore security forum, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun stated that China’s military was prepared to “forcefully” stop Taiwan’s independence. He said that, “whoever dares to split Taiwan from China will be crushed to pieces and suffer his own destruction.” Dong claimed that Taiwan’s governing Democratic Progressive Party was pursuing separatism and will not stop until they erase Chinese identity. Taiwan’s government responded to Dong’s statements, saying that it regretted the “provocative and irrational” remarks by the minister. Last month, China staged two days of war games around the island after the May 20 inauguration of President William Lai Ching-te.

