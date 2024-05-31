Under Pressure, Biden Allows Ukraine to Use U.S. Weapons to Strike Inside Russia

President Biden has now authorized Ukraine to conduct limited strikes inside Russia’s borders using U.S.-made weapons. This is the first time an American president has authorized military attacks on artillery, missile bases, and command centers inside the borders of a nuclear-armed adversary. However, the U.S. is stating that this authorization is only extended to what they characterize as acts of self-defense, allowing Ukraine to protect Kharkiv and surrounding areas. U.S. policy towards prohibiting long-range strikes inside of Russia remains the same. The decision to allow Ukraine to strike back against Russia comes after weeks of talks with Ukrainians following the start of Russia’s major assault on Kharkiv.

