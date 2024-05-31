Proton, working with Constella Intelligence, conducted a study where they searched the dark web for around 2,300 official government email addresses of British, French, and European parliament members. The study found that 918 email addresses were leaked to cybercrime marketplaces, and British parliament members were impacted the most. The email addresses of British politicians were found more than 2,100 times on the dark web. In some cases, the email addresses are available to the public on government websites. However, their presence on the dark web shows that they were used to set up accounts on third-party sites which had been hacked at some point. Proton warns that using official government email addresses for these sites puts politicians and the information they are working with at risk. Additionally, reuse of these exposed passwords can put other accounts at risk too.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/information-of-hundreds-of-european-politicians-found-on-dark-web/