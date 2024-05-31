Egypt Faces Hard Choices After Israeli Seizure of Gaza’s Southern Border

At the end of 2023, the Egyptian government had stated that if Israel occupied the Egypt-Gaza Strip border, this would seriously threaten relationships between Egypt and Israel. This week, Israel seized “tactical control” of the corridor. Even though the Egyptian government is facing pressure to take a harsher stance against Israel, there has not been a public comment released by Egypt since the Israeli military’s advancement. It is unlikely that the Egyptian government will harshly reprimand Israel, as the relationship between the countries is essential to stability in the Middle East. While Israel claims it has advanced into the border zone to stop Hamas from smuggling weapons through Egypt into Gaza, Egypt rejects these ideas, saying it has strengthened the border and destroyed Hamas tunnels. However, an anonymous Israeli military official said Israel had identified at least 20 tunnels connecting Gaza to Egypt

