BBC Data Breach Impacts 25,000 Employees 

BBC, the UK media giant, has reported a data breach impacting over 25,000 current and former employees. The company said it had detected a “data security incident” involving files storing information on employees. The names, National Insurance numbers, home addresses, and dates of birth of these employees have been exposed. However, other information including phone numbers, email addresses, usernames, passwords, and financial information were not. BBC analysts believe that currently there is no evidence that these files have been misused. BBC says they have no indication that this was a ransomware attack, but the company has not released any other information about the incident.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/bbc-data-breach-impacts-25000-employees/