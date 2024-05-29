U.K. Security Committee Warns PM About Foreign Election Interference 

The U.K. government believes Russian actors most likely tried to interfere in the 2019 general election. With the upcoming general election, prime minister Rishi Sunak has been advised by the U.K.’s Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy that foreign interference is likely. The committee warns that actors could use ransomware attacks targeting high-profile individuals, undermining trust in the electoral process. The committee is also concerned that social media companies, such as X and TikTok, aren’t effectively combating misinformation.

Read more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/emmawoollacott/2024/05/28/uk-security-committee-warns-pm-about-foreign-election-interference/?ss=cybersecurity&sh=6d5b3e167116