Rare spat shows China, North Korea still at odds on nuclear weapons 

North Korea condemned China, Japan, and South Korea on Monday for discussing denuclearisation of the peninsula. North Korea called their joint declaration following the summit in Seoul a violation of its sovereignty. Even though Beijing helped to water down the statement, advocating for the statement to mention the peninsula rather than North Korea specifically, North Korea interpreted this as an attack from Beijing. However, the talks suggest that even though China is using weaker language, the country’s position on denuclearisation has not changed. China is North Korea’s only military ally, and its largest trading power. These recent acts by North Korea, including the launch of a spy satellite following the Seoul summit, are the first time in recent years that signs of trouble within the countries relationship has emerged. However, overall the China-North Korea relationship seems to be stable and moving towards greater cooperation.

