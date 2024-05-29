Personal Information of 44,000 Compromised in First American Cyberattack

On May 28, First American revealed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the personal information of 44,000 individuals had been compromised in the data breach taking place last December. On December 21, 2023, First American had identified unauthorized activity on its network, resulting in a data breach and the encryption of data on some non-production systems. First American plans to notify those affected by the breach and offer them free credit monitoring and identity protection services.

