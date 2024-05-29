Latest North Korean Offensive: Dumping Trash on South Korea From the Sky 

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday, the South Korean military said it found 260 balloons drifting across the border between North and South Korea. Residents in South Korea reported seeing plastic bags falling from the sky, which were found to contain garbage. These balloons arrived a few days after the North Korean city of Pyongyang accused North Korean defectors living in South Korea of distributing “leaflets and various dirty things.” This recent offensive resulted in South Korea sending a cell phone alert to citizens along the border, warning them to avoid outdoor activities and watch out for unidentified objects falling from the sky. North Korea continues to take an increasingly hostile military stance towards South Korea.

