Google adds AI-powered features to Chromebook

Google announced new AI-powered features today for its Chromebook Plus line of devices, such as a writing assistant, a wallpaper creator and an easy access to Google’s Gemini chatbot. As a reminder, Chromebook Plus laptops are productivity-focused devices with minimum spec requirements. The company also unveiled new Chromebook Plus models from HP, Acer, and Asus. The search giant added plenty of Gemini-powered features to Maps and calls for spam detection during its Google I/O developer conference earlier this month. Google is now placing the Gemini icon on the app shelf of Chromebooks for easy access. What’s more, users buying a new Chromebook Plus will get the Google One AI Premium plan for 12 months. This plan allows them to access Gemini Advanced, 2TB of storage, and Gemini in Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Gmail. Earlier this year, Google introduced a writing tool within Chrome to help people write or reformat text anywhere. The company is now adding this ability to rewrite text systemwide on Chromebook Plus devices. Users can select text on PDFs, websites, or web apps to help them reshape the tone and length. Google is also adding a tool to Chromebook Plus for folks to generate wallpapers and video conferencing backgrounds through guided prompts. Last year, the company also added a generative AI-powered wallpaper tool to Android 14. Chromebook Plus devices are also getting a generative AI-powered magic editor in Google Photos. This feature lets you shift or resize selected objects, and AI takes care of background regeneration based on the changes.

