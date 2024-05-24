Newly Detected Chinese Group Targeting Military, Government Entities

A Chinese threat actor, Unfading Sea Haze, has been targeting military and government entities in South China Sea countries for at least six years, Bitdefender reports. The hacking group has remained under the radar since 2018 using new and improved tools, tactics, and techniques (TTPs). The threat actor has been observed employing spear-phishing in some attacks, followed by the deployment of custom malware and tools. According to Bitdefender, Unfading Sea Haze has hit at least eight government and military organizations in the South China Sea region, and its activities appear aligned with Beijing’s interests, suggesting it could be a nation-state adversary operating out of China.

